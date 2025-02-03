The Spurs acquired McLaughlin and guard De'Aaron Fox from the Kings on Sunday in a three-team trade also involving the Bulls, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

The Kings receive guard Zach LaVine (personal), forward Sidy Cissoko, first-round picks in 2025, 2027, 2031 and three second-round picks (one in 2025, two in 2028), while the Bulls will acquire center Zach Collins, guards Tre Jones and Kevin Huerter and their own 2025 first-round pick back from San Antonio. McLaughlin, who had averaged just 6.8 minutes per game in 28 appearances this season, will face an uphill battle for any sort of consistent role with the Spurs, who have Fox and Chris Paul on hand to cover nearly all of the available minutes at point guard.