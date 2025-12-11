Spurs' Jordan McLaughlin: fails to score in return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McLaughlin notched no counting stats in one minute during Wednesday's 132-119 win over the Lakers.
McLaughlin returned after a lengthy stint on the sideline due to a hamstring injury, logging one minute during garbage time. Now that the Spurs' backcourt is fully healthy, it is unlikely McLaughlin will be an every-night part of the rotation. Look for him to spend more of his time cheering on his teammates than actually playing basketball.
