Spurs' Jordan McLaughlin: Full participant in practice Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McLaughlin (hamstring) was a full participant in Sunday's practice, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
McLaughlin is still recovering from a left hamstring strain and hasn't played since Nov. 7. However, he appears to be trending in the right direction. The 29-year-old guard can be considered doubtful ahead of Monday's game against the Pelicans until San Antonio offers an update on his status.
