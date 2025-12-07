default-cbs-image
McLaughlin (hamstring) was a full participant in Sunday's practice, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

McLaughlin is still recovering from a left hamstring strain and hasn't played since Nov. 7. However, he appears to be trending in the right direction. The 29-year-old guard can be considered doubtful ahead of Monday's game against the Pelicans until San Antonio offers an update on his status.

