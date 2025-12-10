default-cbs-image
McLaughlin (hamstring) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Lakers, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

McLaughlin has missed San Antonio's last 10 games due to a strained left hamstring, though he has a chance to return Wednesday after logging a full practice Sunday. Even if he's cleared to play, the 29-year-old guard's return shouldn't cause any significant waves in the rotation.

