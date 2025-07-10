McLaughlin agreed to a one-year, $3 million contract with the Spurs on Wednesday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

McLaughlin spent the last few months of the 2024-25 season with the Spurs after being traded to San Antonio from Sacramento in February. In 18 games with the Spurs, McLaughlin averaged 2.5 points and 1.5 assists over 6.9 minutes. With De'Aaron Fox (finger), Dylan Harper (groin) and Stephon Castle all capable of playing the point guard spot, there likely won't be many minutes available for McLaughlin in 2025-26.