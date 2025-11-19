site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Spurs' Jordan McLaughlin: Out again Thursday
RotoWire Staff
McLaughlin (hamstring) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Hawks, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
McLaughlin remains sidelined while dealing with a left hamstring injury. His next chance to suit up will arrive Sunday in Phoenix.
