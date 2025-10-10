Spurs' Jordan McLaughlin: Out against Utah
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McLaughlin (undisclosed) will not play in Friday's preseason game against the Jazz, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
McLaughlin will miss his third preseason game in a row for an undisclosed reason. His next chance to play comes Monday against the Pacers.
More News
-
Spurs' Jordan McLaughlin: Sitting out vs. Miami•
-
Spurs' Jordan McLaughlin: Won't play Monday•
-
Spurs' Jordan McLaughlin: Inks deal with Spurs•
-
Spurs' Jordan McLaughlin: Plays three minutes in win•
-
Spurs' Jordan McLaughlin: Sticks in rotation Sunday•
-
Spurs' Jordan McLaughlin: Available Wednesday•