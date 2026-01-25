default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

McLaughlin is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Pelicans due to a right shoulder contusion.

The shoulder injury is a new concern for the 29-year-old guard, who is an extremely late addition to the injury report. McLaughlin isn't a regular part of the San Antonio rotation, so his potential absence shouldn't cause any significant waves.

More News