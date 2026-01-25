Spurs' Jordan McLaughlin: Questionable Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McLaughlin is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Pelicans due to a right shoulder contusion.
The shoulder injury is a new concern for the 29-year-old guard, who is an extremely late addition to the injury report. McLaughlin isn't a regular part of the San Antonio rotation, so his potential absence shouldn't cause any significant waves.
More News
-
Spurs' Jordan McLaughlin: Left outside rotation in return•
-
Spurs' Jordan McLaughlin: Cleared for return•
-
Spurs' Jordan McLaughlin: Iffy for Wednesday•
-
Spurs' Jordan McLaughlin: Won't play Monday•
-
Spurs' Jordan McLaughlin: Full participant in practice Sunday•
-
Spurs' Jordan McLaughlin: Remains out indefinitely•