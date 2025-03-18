McLaughlin (Achilles) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Lakers, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
McLaughlin has received a DNP via coach's decision in three of the club's last four outings, and his absence shouldn't cause any waves in the club's rotation. His next chance to play will come Wednesday against the Knicks.
