McLaughlin (recently traded) is out for Monday's game against the Grizzlies.
After being traded to the Spurs on Sunday, McLaughlin is not ready to make his team debut Monday. It's unclear what his role will be in San Antonio's new-look backcourt once he's ready to play, but McLaughlin's next opportunity to take the floor for his new club arrives Wednesday against the Hawks.
