McLaughlin recorded five points (2-2 FG, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, three assists and one steal over 10 minutes during Sunday's 120-109 loss to Portland.

McLaughlin has now played in five straight games, albeit in a limited role. It's been a disappointing season for McLaughlin, logging double-digit minutes only four times since arriving in San Antonio on February 12. In his past 15 games, McLaughlin has averaged just 2.5 points and 1.4 assists in 6.1 minutes per contest.