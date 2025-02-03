McLaughlin was traded to the Spurs in a multi-team trade Sunday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

In a three-team trade involving Chicago, Sacramento and San Antonio the Spurs will receive McLaughlin and De'Aaron Fox, the Kings will get Zach LaVine (personal), Sidy Cissoko, three first-round picks and three second-round picks, and the Bulls will get back Zach Collins, Tre Jones, Kevin Huerter and their own 2025 first-round pick back from San Antonio. McLaughlin, who has averaged just 6.8 minutes per game in 28 appearances this season, will have an uphill battle for any consistent role with the Spurs, who have Fox and Chris Paul holding down the point guard position.