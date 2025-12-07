McLaughlin (hamstring) is out for Monday's game against the Pelicans, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

McLaughlin has not appeared in a game since Nov. 7, and he will remain sidelined Monday as he continues to deal with a left hamstring issue. However, he was able to fully participate in Sunday's practice, so he appears to be nearing a return. His next opportunity to suit up comes Wednesday against the Lakers.