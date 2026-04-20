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Spurs' Jordan McLaughlin: Won't play Tuesday
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RotoWire Staff
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McLaughlin (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's Game 2 against the Trail Blazers.
McLaughlin will remain out after missing Game 1 due to a left ankle sprain. The veteran guard averaged just 6.4 minutes across 44 regular-season appearances, so his absence should have minimal impact on the Spurs' rotation.