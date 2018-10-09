Spurs' Josh Huestis: Inks deal with Spurs
Huestis signed a contract with San Antonio on Tuesday, Michael C. Wright of ESPN.com reports.
Huestis received an Exhibit 10 deal in September, and he's since signed an agreement with San Antonio, although the exact details remain unknown per team policy. It seems likely that he'll be waived within the next couple days and will begin the regular season with the Spurs' G-League affiliate.
