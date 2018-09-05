Spurs' Josh Huestis: Joining Spurs for camp
Huestis has agreed to a training camp contract with the Spurs, Fred Katz of MassLive.com reports.
The 29th overall pick in 2014, Huestis garnered the most run of his career last season with OKC, seeing 14.2 minutes per game. He was unproductive, however, averaging just 2.3 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 33.0 percent from the field. Still, it appears San Antonio saw something intriguing.
More News
-
Thunder's Josh Huestis: To come off bench Thursday•
-
Thunder's Josh Huestis: Disappointing in loss•
-
Thunder's Josh Huestis: Starting Thursday vs. Kings•
-
Thunder's Josh Huestis: Limited production in return to bench•
-
Thunder's Josh Huestis: Will come off bench Sunday•
-
Thunder's Josh Huestis: Comes up empty in Thursday's start•
-
Basketball Tiers: Point Guard
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...
-
Basketball Tiers: Shooting Guard
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...
-
Basketball Tiers: Small Forward
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...
-
Basketball Tiers: Power Forward
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...
-
Fantasy Basketball Tiers: Centers
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...
-
Offseason injury analysis
As you get ready for your Fantasy hoops draft, you need to know how the injured stars are looking....