Huestis has agreed to a training camp contract with the Spurs, Fred Katz of MassLive.com reports.

The 29th overall pick in 2014, Huestis garnered the most run of his career last season with OKC, seeing 14.2 minutes per game. He was unproductive, however, averaging just 2.3 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 33.0 percent from the field. Still, it appears San Antonio saw something intriguing.