Spurs' Josh Huestis: Receives Exhibit 10 deal
The deal Huestis signed with the Spurs at the start of September is an Exhibit 10 contract, Paul Garcia of Project Spurs reports.
It's essentially a training camp invite for Huestis, though there are some benefits to it as an Exhibit 10 deal will be converted to a two-way contract by the first day of the regular season if kept on the roster. In addition, if Huestis is waived and joins the Spurs' G-League affiliate, he would also receive a bonus for doing so. Either way, Huestis will still need to have a strong showing during training camp and the preseason in order to take advantage of the Exhibit 10 contract. He saw action in 69 games last season with the Thunder, but averaged just 2.3 points and 2.3 rebounds across 14.2 minutes.
More News
-
Spurs' Josh Huestis: Joining Spurs for camp•
-
Thunder's Josh Huestis: To come off bench Thursday•
-
Thunder's Josh Huestis: Disappointing in loss•
-
Thunder's Josh Huestis: Starting Thursday vs. Kings•
-
Thunder's Josh Huestis: Limited production in return to bench•
-
Thunder's Josh Huestis: Will come off bench Sunday•
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.
-
Basketball Tiers: Point Guard
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...
-
Basketball Tiers: Shooting Guard
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...
-
Basketball Tiers: Small Forward
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...
-
Basketball Tiers: Power Forward
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...