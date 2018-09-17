The deal Huestis signed with the Spurs at the start of September is an Exhibit 10 contract, Paul Garcia of Project Spurs reports.

It's essentially a training camp invite for Huestis, though there are some benefits to it as an Exhibit 10 deal will be converted to a two-way contract by the first day of the regular season if kept on the roster. In addition, if Huestis is waived and joins the Spurs' G-League affiliate, he would also receive a bonus for doing so. Either way, Huestis will still need to have a strong showing during training camp and the preseason in order to take advantage of the Exhibit 10 contract. He saw action in 69 games last season with the Thunder, but averaged just 2.3 points and 2.3 rebounds across 14.2 minutes.