Richardson supplied 14 points (5-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds and three assists over 21 minutes during Thursday's 126-117 loss to the Pelicans.

Richardson led the second unit in scoring, finishing as one of six Spurs players in double figures in Thursday's defeat. Richardson has scored 10 or more points in 13 contests this year, including in four of his last five outings.