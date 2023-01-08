Richardson amassed 18 points (7-14 FG, 4-9 3Pt), three rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal across 29 minutes during Saturday's 121-116 loss to Boston.

Richardson was impactful despite coming off the bench, ending with 18 points, one of eight Spurs players to score in double-digits. The team is currently running shorthanded, meaning their bench unit is likely to see additional run moving forward. While Richardson doesn't necessarily fit into their long-term plans, he is arguably the most proven of their veterans. Should he be able to maintain at least 26 minutes per night, he could be worth a look, at least in slightly deeper formats.