Richardson (illness) is available for Monday's game against the Grizzlies, Jeff Garcia of KENS 5 San Antonio reports.
Richardson dealt with a stomach illness ahead of Monday's matchup, but he'll be able to play through the issue against Memphis. Over his last four appearances, he's averaged 14.5 points, 4.0 assists and 3.0 rebounds in 25.0 minutes per game.
More News
-
Spurs' Josh Richardson: Questionable Monday•
-
Spurs' Josh Richardson: Another solid effort in loss•
-
Spurs' Josh Richardson: Good to go against Detroit•
-
Spurs' Josh Richardson: Deemed questionable Friday•
-
Spurs' Josh Richardson: Puts up 11 points off bench•
-
Spurs' Josh Richardson: Gets DNP-CD vs. Jazz•