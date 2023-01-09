Richardson (illness) is available for Monday's game against the Grizzlies, Jeff Garcia of KENS 5 San Antonio reports.

Richardson dealt with a stomach illness ahead of Monday's matchup, but he'll be able to play through the issue against Memphis. Over his last four appearances, he's averaged 14.5 points, 4.0 assists and 3.0 rebounds in 25.0 minutes per game.

