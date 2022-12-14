Richardson (hand) is available for Wednesday's game against Portland, Ty Jager of PoundingTheRock.com reports.
Richardson was deemed questionable due to a right hand contusion, but he went through shootaround and will ultimately be available Wednesday. Romeo Langford (ankle) has been ruled out, so Richardson should garner a solid reserve role behind Devin Vassell, who'll presumably rejoin the starting lineup in Langford's absence.
