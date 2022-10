Richardson logged 27 points (8-13 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 28 minutes during Friday's 137-134 victory over Indiana.

Richardson torched the Pacers, cashing six threes en route to leading San Antonio in scoring. Friday marked a quality bounce-back performance from Richardson, who went scoreless across 17 minutes in the Spurs' opening night. He'll look to carry the momentum into Saturday's contest against Philadelphia.