Richardson (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Timberwolves, Ty Jager of PoundingTheRock.com reports.

Richardson was initially listed as questionable due to low-back tightness, but he's been downgraded to out. Jeremy Sochan (illness) and Devin Vassell (knee) are also out, so there'll be plenty of wing minutes open for the likes of Doug McDermott, Blake Wesley, Romeo Langford and Malaki Branham.