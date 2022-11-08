Richardson accumulated 22 points (8-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal over 28 minutes during Monday's 115-109 loss to Denver.

Richardson topped 20 points for just the second time this season, going 8-of-11 from the floor en route to 22 points. Before managers go running to the waiver wire, it should be noted that he had played fewer than 23 minutes in each of the past three games prior to this effort. This could simply be a case of the coaching staff going with the hot hand, making him a name to watch as opposed to adding to a roster.