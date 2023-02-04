Richardson finished with 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt), one rebound, seven assists and two steals across 26 minutes during Friday's 137-125 loss to the 76ers.

Richardson moved into the starting lineup with the Spurs missing both Tre Jones (foot) and Jeremy Sochan (back). He had only made three starts prior to Friday and fared well in those, averaging 11.3 points, 5.3 assists, 3.0 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 2.0 three-pointers. The veteran is a name to watch ahead of the trade deadline with the Spurs possibly looking to play their youngsters more often.