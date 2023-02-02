Richardson (knee) supplied 19 points (8-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and two steals across 29 minutes in Wednesday's 119-109 loss to the Kings.

Back in action after a three-game absence due to left knee soreness, Richardson came through with one of his more fantasy-friendly lines of the season. With 29 minutes and a 26.5 percent usage rate, Richardson exceeded his season averages in both areas (23.3 minutes per game, 20.6 percent usage) due in no small part to the absences of Devin Vassell (knee) and Romeo Langford (hamstring) as well as the early exits of Tre Jones (foot) and Jeremy Sochan (back). While Vassell is out through the All-Star break, the Spurs are taking a day-to-day approach with the other three players, so Richardson may not be a lock to earn this level of playing time when San Antonio returns to action Friday against the 76ers. Until more is known about the extent of the injuries to Sochan and Jones, Richardson looks to be more of a speculative pickup in 12-team points and categories leagues rather than a must-roster player.