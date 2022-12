Richardson was a DNP-Coach's Decision during Monday's win over the Jazz.

When healthy, the veteran has typically played a consistent role and hasn't seen fewer than 18 minutes in a game he's appeared in since late October. His absence from Monday's game is a bit peculiar, and fantasy managers in deep leagues should monitor the situation since he's been a rosterable player. In 23.0 minutes per game, Richardson is averaging 10.7 points, 2.9 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 0.8 steals.