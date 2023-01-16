Richardson finished Sunday's 132-119 loss to the Kings with 21 points (8-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound, four assists and one steal in 30 minutes.

Richardson had it going early, knocking down four of five field goal attempts in the first half for 10 points off the bench to go along with two assists. He continued to shoot the ball well after the break, going 4-of-8 from the field, including 3-of-5 from three, for another 11 points as San Antonio suffered its fifth straight loss. It was Richardson's fifth time this season with at least 20 points while he also saw his highest minutes total since Oct. 28 against Chicago.