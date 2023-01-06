Richardson (quadriceps) is available for Friday's game versus the Pistons, Jeff Garcia of KENS 5 San Antonio reports.

Richardson has been upgraded from questionable to available Friday. The 29-year-old guard is averaging 10.6 points, 3.4 assists and 3.2 rebounds in 22.6 minutes across his last five outings and could see extra usage with Devin Vassell (knee) sidelined indefinitely.