Richardson isn't listed on the Spurs' injury report ahead of Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Hornets, independent NBA writer Matthew Tynan reports.
Richardson dealt with a minor knee issue that caused him to miss the Spurs' preseason finale, but he never appeared in danger of missing the regular-season opener. The veteran figures to be one of the top wings off the bench during his first full campaign with San Antonio.
