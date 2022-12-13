Richardson is questionable for Wednesday's game due to a right hand contusion.
Richardson scored 24 points off the bench Monday, but he presumably picked up a hand injury and is in danger of missing Wednesday's contest. Romeo Langford (ankle) is doubtful, so if both shooting guards sit out, Malaki Branham and Stanley Johnson, who was recently signed, would be candidates for increased roles behind Devin Vassell.
