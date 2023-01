Richardson (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's contest against the Wizards, independent NBA writer Matthew Tynan reports.

After initially being ruled active Monday, Richardson will ultimately not suit up for the Spurs' contest against the Wizards. This will mark the veteran's third consecutive missed game. Rookie Malaki Branham figures to be among the primary beneficiaries in Richardson's absence. The Spurs will also be without Romeo Langford (hip) for a fourth straight contest.