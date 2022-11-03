Richardson posted 10 points (3-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and three assists across 19 minutes during Wednesday's 143-100 loss to the Raptors.

Richardson came off the bench in his return to action Wednesday, putting together 20 minutes of on-court production. Anyone who streamed him in would have been hoping for more, although the state of the game was certainly not conducive to significant minutes. Despite this underwhelming effort, he remains a player to consider in standard leagues, at least until Devin Vassell returns from his knee injury.