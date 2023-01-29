Richardson (knee) is probable for Monday's game against Washington, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Richardson has missed back-to-back games with right knee soreness, but he's expected to return to action Monday. Before his absence, the veteran wing had finished in double figures in eight of his last 12 appearances, posting 13.3 points, 3.7 assists and 3.3 rebounds in 24.3 minutes per game.