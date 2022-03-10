Richardson will come off the bench Wednesday against the Raptors, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

Richardson posted 18 points (6-12 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and two assists over 30 minutes in a spot start Monday but will return to the bench with Devin Vassell (groin) back in the lineup. Richardson should still be involved as a reserve with Romeo Langford (hamstring) and Joshua Primo (illness) unavailable.