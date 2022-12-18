Richardson has been listed as out for Monday's game against the Rockets due personal reasons, independent NBA writer Matthew Tynan reports.
It's unclear what's affecting Richardson, but he's already been ruled out for this rivalry matchup. His next chance to feature will come Thursday against a red-hot Pelicans team.
