Richardson (back) is off the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Raptors, independent NBA writer Matthew Tynan reports.

Richardson will be back following a one-game absence with back soreness. With Devin Vassell (knee) still out, Richardson may remain in the starting five. He's started his past two appearances, averaging 11.5 points, 8.0 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 32.0 minutes.