Richardson (knee) is out for Saturday's game against the Suns, Jeff Garcia of KENS 5 San Antonio reports.
Richardson and Romeo Langford (hip) remain out, but the Spurs will at least get Jeremy Sochan (quadriceps) back. Malaki Branham, Blake Wesley and Doug McDermott remain candidates to see expanded roles.
