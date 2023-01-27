Richardson (knee) won't play Thursday against the Clippers, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
Richardson will sit out on the second leg of the Spurs' back-to-back as he deals with right knee soreness. With the 29-year-old unavailable, more minutes will be in line for Malaki Branham and Stanley Johnson (wrist) on Thursday. The guard's next chance to return to the court will be Saturday against Phoenix.
