Richardson compiled 12 points (3-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds and a block in 22 minutes in a 111-98 loss Sunday against the Pelicans.

Six of Richardson's 12 points came in the first quarter when he made his only shot and all four free-throw attempts. He's taken six shots or fewer in each of his three preseason games and is averaging eight points in 18.7 minutes. The 29-year-old joined the Spurs midseason last year after a trade with Boston and started seven of his 21 games with the team. He's started all three preseason games and could continue in that role in the regular season.