Richardson (illness) finished with 16 points (6-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, five assists and two steals over 25 minutes during Monday's 121-113 loss to the Grizzlies.

Richardson put up another solid performance despite coming into the game being listed as probable with an illness. The Spurs were without Keldon Johnson (hamstring) for a second straight game and are likely to be without Devin Vassell (knee) through the All-Star break, and those absences open up some extra opportunity for Richardson. However, unless Johnson misses more time than anticipated, Richardson may struggle to crack 30 minutes and may have to settle for lower usage in most games, which puts a cap on his overall fantasy upside.