Richardson finished with 16 points (6-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, five assists and two steals over 25 minutes during Monday's 121-113 loss to the Grizzlies.

Richardson put up another solid performance despite coming into the game with an illness. The Spurs are dealing with injuries to key players at the moment, affording Richardson an opportunity to show that he can still be a contributor. While his minutes are unlikely to crack 30, his ability to chip in across multiple categories makes him at least worth a look in standard formats.