Richardson closed with 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt), four rebounds and three assists across 22 minutes during Monday's 139-103 loss to the Nets.

Richardson has played more than 25 minutes just four times since the beginning of November, but he has settled himself in the low range of the 20-minute threshold, hitting that mark in seven of his last 10 outings. The veteran hasn't produced much, though, scoring in double digits just five time across his last 10 contests. He is not expected to be a reliable fantasy contributor going forward.