Richardson is questionable for Monday's game against the Grizzlies due to a stomach illness, Ty Jager of PoundingTheRock.com reports.
Richardson has appeared in the last seven games, and he's logged double-digit point totals in three of the last four matchups. If he's unavailable against Memphis, Malaki Branham and Blake Wesley are candidates to see increased run.
