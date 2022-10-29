Richardson is questionable with lower back tightness for Sunday's game versus the Timberwolves, Jeff Garcia of KENS 5 San Antonio reports.

Richardson is coming off his first start in the season in which he posted a double-double with 11 points and 10 assists. If Richardson does not play, Malaki Branham, Blake Wesley and Doug McDermott are all candidates to either start or see extended minutes with Devin Vassell (knee) already ruled out Sunday.