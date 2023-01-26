Richardson is questionable for Thursday's tilt against the Clippers due to right knee soreness.
The veteran struggled with his shot during Wednesday's loss to the Lakers, going 3-for-12 from the field for seven points, though he added seven boards and three dimes in 25 minutes. If Richardson sits out Thursday, Malaki Branham, Stanley Johnson (wrist) and Blake Wesley could claim more minutes.
More News
-
Spurs' Josh Richardson: Scores 17 points off bench•
-
Spurs' Josh Richardson: Goes for 21 points off bench•
-
Spurs' Josh Richardson: Produces well sans Johnson, Vassell•
-
Spurs' Josh Richardson: Available Monday•
-
Spurs' Josh Richardson: Questionable Monday•
-
Spurs' Josh Richardson: Another solid effort in loss•