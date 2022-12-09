Richardson (ankle) finished with 12 points (4-12 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and two assists across 27 minutes in Thursday's 118-109 win over the Rockets.

The Spurs were without Devin Vassell (knee), Keita Bates-Diop (foot) and Jeremy Sochan (quadriceps) on Thursday, but the returns of Richardson and Doug McDermott (ankle) from multi-game absences at least helped San Antonio restore some depth on the wing and at forward. Richardson saw a healthy amount of playing time in his return, but his minutes had typically settled in the lower 20s and upper teens before he was sidelined with the ankle injury. Assuming Vassell is back in action in the near future, Richardson is likely to see his role get downsized.