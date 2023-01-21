Richardson closed with 17 points (6-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal over 22 minutes during Friday's 131-126 loss to the Clippers.

Richardson was efficient from the field and made the most of his on-court time, ending as one of San Antonio's top scorers while also contributing in other categories. The veteran has scored in double digits in seven of his 10 January appearances and is averaging 14.2 points while shooting 53.8 percent from the field in that span. HIs overall fantasy value should continue to be bumped up while Devin Vassell (knee) is sidelined through at least the All-Star break.