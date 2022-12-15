Richardson is in the starting five for Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Richardson will replace Romeo Langford (ankle) in the starting lineup Wednesday. Richardson is averaging 11.5 points, 8.0 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 32.0 minutes across his previous two starts this season.
