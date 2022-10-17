Spurs head coach Greg Popovich said Richardson (knee) participated in the majority of Monday's practice, but he sat out the end-of-workout scrimmage, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Richardson continues to deal with a minor knee issue that caused him to miss the team's preseason finale. However, despite his lack of participation in the scrimmage, he appears on track for the season opener after Popovich said last week that Richardson would "for sure" be ready for Wednesday's matchup against the Hornets, per Orsborn.